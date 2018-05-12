Investigation after blaze at Louth secondary school

Gardaí are investigating the cause of a fire at a school in Co Louth.

The blaze broke out at St Louis Secondary School in Dundalk at around 3.00am Saturday morning

Flames could be seen burning through the building, the extent of the damage is not known.

A number of units of the fire brigade are at the scene.

In a statement on its Facebook page the school says: "We would like to say a huge thank you to the fire departments of Dundalk and Ardee under Officer Paul Kelly for their wonderful work in the early hours to ensure that there was minimal damage to our beautiful school.

"They managed to contain the fire."

It says parents will be kept updated through text message.

The main building was not damaged by the fire and no one was hurt.