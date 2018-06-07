Injured otter makes "astounding recovery" after bring hit by car

THE ISPCA say an otter is making "an astounding recovery" after being rescued in Co Wicklow.

The otter, later called Henry, was first spotted on the road near the Meeting of the Waters, where a member of the public herded him back into the Avoca River.

When Henry continued to wander back out to the roadside, the person secured him beneath a flower pot and contacted the National Parks and Wildlife Service for advice.

ISPCA chief inspector Conor Dowling was also contacted, and met a conservation ranger at the location, where they secured Henry and transported him to a veterinary practice.

While the otter showed no obvious signs of external injury, he was unable to use his hind legs properly.

Image: ISPCA

Vet Bairbre O'Malley suspected he was hit by a car and had some neurological damage.

Henry was then transferred to the Kildare Animal Foundation (KAF), where he received round the clock care from Dan Donoher and his team.

It took three days of intense nursing, but Henry finally turned a corner.

He has begun using his hind legs again and regained his appetite.

He continues to thrive and put on weight, and his coat is regaining its usual shine.

Image: ISPCA

Mr Donoher said: "We are always delighted to work with the ISPCA and were happy assist in the rehabilitation of Henry and many other wildlife casualties we continue to help.

"Our great partnership with the ISPCA is going from strength to strength and rescue groups working together to help animals is the only way forward. We hope to release Henry back to his natural habitat in the coming weeks."

ISPCA chief inspector Conor Dowling said: "We are relieved to see Henry is making such a remarkable recovery with Dan and the team at KAF.

"His prognosis was uncertain at first and it was touch and go as to whether he would make it. I'm just glad to have been able to help him on his way".