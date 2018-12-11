Implementation Plan published for CervicalCheck recommendations

Health Minister Simon Harris has published an Implementation Plan for the recommendations set out in Dr Gabriel Scally's report of the Scoping Inquiry into the CervicalCheck programme.

This follows the acceptance by Government of all 50 recommendations of Dr Scally's report in September.

The plan sets out 126 actions addressing the recommendations, across the areas of women and women's health, organisation and governance, laboratory services and procurement.

It also deals with open disclosure, cancer registration, other screening programmes and resolution.

The development of the plan was overseen by the CervicalCheck Steering Committee, established by Minister Harris in June to provide oversight and assurance in relation to managing the response to the CervicalCheck issues.

As well as implementing the recommendations, the committee will also progress the implementation of the switch to HPV testing as the primary screening test, along with the extension of the HPV vaccination to boys.

Health Minister Simon Harris speaking at the Department of Children and Youth Affairs | Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Minister Harris said: "The publication of this Implementation Plan marks a key step in the delivery of the changes recommended by Dr Scally.

"It will underpin the work required to ensure that the issues which have arisen in relation to open disclosure, governance and management and other key areas are fully addressed.

"I requested Dr Scally to undertake an independent review of the plan, and I welcome his initial assessment of this plan and his confirmation that he is satisfied that all parties are taking seriously his findings and recommendations, that resources have been allocated to take the work forward at a high level of priority, and that the proposed work programme is impressive in its commitment to making rapid progress."

The Report of the Scoping Inquiry into CervicalCheck was published on September 12th.

On publishing the report, Minister Harris undertook to return to Government within three months with a full Implementation Plan.

The plan has been approved by Government and the CervicalCheck Steering Committee.

However the Department of Health says the plan is not static, and expects that it will be revised at various stages of the implementation process.