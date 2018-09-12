Scally Review suggests Cervical Check system was "doomed to fail"

The man in charge of the Cervical Check inquiry says there were indications it was a system 'that was doomed to fail.'

Dr Gabriel Scally has been reviewing the cases of 209 women who received false negative results from the State's national screening programme.

They were not informed when the issues were brought to light by an internal audit.

In his report, Dr Dcally says: "This major crisis emerged into the public domain because of a failed attempt to disclose the results of a retrospective audit to a large group of women who had, unfortunately, developed cervical cancer.

"In particular, it emerged because of the extraordinary determination of Vicky Phelan not be silenced.

"But there are many indications that this was a system that was doomed to fail at some point.

"Screening services are sometimes finely balanced in terms of benefit and harm and can act as an early warning sign of wider systemic problems. "

The review highlights "serious gaps" in the screening programme.

Dr Scally says: "It is apparent that there are serious gaps in the governance structures of the screening services.

"In the specific case of Cervical Check, there was a demonstrable deficit of clear

governance and reporting lines between it, the National Screening Service and the higher

management structures of the HSE.

"This confusion complicated the reporting of issues and multiplied the risks.

"It is clear that there are also serious gaps in the range of expertise of professional and managerial staff directly engaged in the operation of CervicalCheck.

"There are, in addition, substantial weaknesses, indeed absences, of proper professional advisory structures.

"These deficiencies played no little role in the serious issues that concern this

Scoping Inquiry.

He adds: "I am satisfied with the quality management processes in the current laboratory sites i.e. CWIUH, Quest, and the Sonic Healthcare Laboratories, namely MLP and TDL.

"I am also satisfied that the quality management processes were adequate in the former provider, CPL in Austin, Texas, part of Sonic Healthcare."

Overhaul

It also says that the programme should be overhauled.

The report says: "Within three months of the publication of the Scoping Inquiry report, there should be an independent review of implementation plans to be produced by each State body named in this report, in respect of the recommendations contained herein.

"The findings of this independent review of implementation plans should be submitted to the minister and published.

"Thereafter, there should be a further review of progress reported to the minister at six monthly intervals and published."

Recommendations

Dr Scally has made 50 recommendations - but has not singled out anyone for blame.

He has also concluded that the labs carrying out testing on behalf of the programme should be allowed to continue their work.

His team has interviewed all of the key stakeholders and visited the labs used by the screening programmes.

He has also scrutinised 13,000 pages of documents.

Among the recommendations are that Cervical Check should revise its programme standards to clarify what is mandatory, and to clarify the level of reliance on external accreditation processes.

"This is particularly important in respect of laboratory service providers in other jurisdictions", the report says.

"As a priority all providers should fully implement a single agreed terminology for the reporting of results and ensure that criteria for defining the different grades of abnormality are consistently applied.

"Based on revised programme standards, a specification for a new and more robust quality assurance procedure should be documented and form part of the contract for services with cytology providers."

It also says that Cervical Check should adopt "a formal risk management approach" to parameters which do not reach acceptable standards despite full intervention and monitoring.

Cervical Check should document, it says, which organisation (e.g. CervicalCheck, HSE, providers) has responsibility for pursuing issues of continued non-compliance and the consequences thereof.

It adds that an advisory group of cytopathologists and other laboratory-based staff should be established to advise on this process.

The Health Minister Simon Harris has not ruled out setting up a Commission of Inquiry.

He has welcomed the report and says he is committed to implementing the 50 recommendations.