"I don't recognise the party" - Nigel Farage quits UKIP

Nigel Farage, the British pro-Brexit MEP, has quit the UK Independence party.

Mr Farage is the best-known member of the right-wing, Eurosceptic party, having led them during the Brexit campaign.

However, he has recently criticised the party's current leadership over the recent appointment of far-right, anti-Muslim figure Tommy Robinson as an adviser.

Mr Farage has previously called for the current party leader Gerard Batten to be ousted over the appointment of the former English Defence League leader.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Farage confirmed he's now leaving the party.

The MEP said he wondered whether he was giving his last UKIP speech when addressing the party's annual conference this year.

He writes: "My message was very simple: one of the reasons for UKIP's success was that we’d excluded extremists and focused on organising and fighting elections. I warned that any change to this policy would damage the party beyond repair.

"As I walked back to my seat, I was met by several angry young men, red in the face and mildly abusive, who all seemed to be obsessed with Islam and Tommy Robinson."

He suggested the party is not able to become the "Brexit party our nation so badly needs".

With a heavy heart, and after all my years of devotion to the party, I am leaving @UKIP today. pic.twitter.com/xJk4a2P494 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 4, 2018

In a video posted online, Mr Farage - who also hosts a radio show in the UK - added: "I simply can't go on with it - I don't recognise the party as being the one I helped found and fought for for all of those years...

"I believe the brand has been now so damaged, so tarnished that it's not able to pick up and won't be able to pick up the political opportunity that's there."

Mr Farage stepped down as UKIP leader following the Brexit vote

The party has had multiple leaders since 2016, with some only lasting a few weeks in the role.

UKIP currently has no MPs in the House of Commons.

In a tweet this evening, the party thanked Farage and insisted it was still "standing up for Brexit".