Varadkar "disgusted" over Scally report leaks

Updated 13:25

The Taoiseach has said he is “disgusted” that details of the Scally report into the cervical cancer controversy were leaked.

A number of Dr Gabriel Scally's key findings were published in the media this morning.

The leaks came after the Government promised that the women affected by the scandal would be informed of Dr Scally’s findings before the report was published.

Speaking in Donegal this afternoon, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is appalled that reporters were shown the details of the report before those affected by the scandal.

"I want to say how disgusted I am that some information from the Scally report was leaked," he said.

"This is not a normal story. This is not some sort of scoop. This is a very sensitive issue and one that affects some women that are very ill and a lot of families who are grieving.

"This is something that I am appalled to find out has happened."

Heartbreak

This morning, Stephen Teap, who lost his wife Irene to cervical cancer last year, said he was “heartbroken at the disrespect shown towards the women and families in this scandal by Government leaking this report before the families find out.”

“Very upsetting waking up to this.”

Heartbroken this morning at the disrespect shown towards the women and families in this scandal by Government @SimonHarrisTD @campaignforleo leaking this report before the families find out, very upsetting waking up to this #cervicalcheckscandal — Stephen Teap (@Stephenteap) September 11, 2018

This morning, the Health Minister Simon Harris moved to bring forward a meeting with the victims and their families so they could be briefed on the report, in light of the leaks.

Dr Scally has been reviewing the cases of 209 women who received false negative results from the State’s national screening programme – and were not informed when the issues were brought to light by an internal audit.

His report is due to be published tomorrow, however the Minister for Health Simon Harris has already been briefed on its findings.

Dr Scally reportedly told Minister Harris that he has already uncovered everything that needs to be uncovered regarding the scandal - with a Commission of Investigation unlikely to uncover anything new.

It is believed he also concluded that the labs that carry out testing on behalf of the programme can continue their work.

#CervicalCheck I am late to the table with my reaction for 2 reasons. Lest you all forget, I am still an ill woman battling cancer. The FIRST morning I decide to take a lie in to prepare myself for the gruelling week of interviews ahead and what do I wake up to - a whitewash 1/3 — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) September 11, 2018

Today was the day I had set aside to pick up my kids from school and spend some time with them. That is now NOT going to happen. I find myself in the same position as I did a few months ago when I found out that I had not been informed about my own health. 2/3 — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) September 11, 2018

Information continues to be withheld from women and I will continue to fight back. Today @Stephenteap @LorcallWalsh and I meet with Scally...3/4 — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) September 11, 2018

This morning, Minister Harris tweeted that the “issues being speculated upon” in the media are “matters for the Oireachtas.”

He said the Scally report is a “large document with 50 key recommendations which are not yet published and deserve proper consideration.”

He said: “Everyone needs to allow those impacted the courtesy of being briefed” before the report is published.

Scally Report is a large document with 50 key recommendations which are not yet published & deserve proper consideration. Some issues being speculated upon are matters for Oireachtas. Everyone needs to allow those impacted the courtesy of being briefed & then it will be published — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 11, 2018

He then said Dr Scally had agreed to bring forward a meeting on the report - so the victims and their families could be briefed today.

Have asked Dr Scally to brief the representatives of the women and families impacted by the CervicalCheck report today. Very grateful that he has agreed to do this — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 11, 2018

Earlier this month, Minster Harris suggested a Commission of Investigation would be set up to examine the scandal - regardless of the report.

On Newstalk Breakfast however, DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines said the government should heed Dr Scally’s advice – after inviting him in as its own expert.

Professor Staines said that, while he has not read the report, TD's and senators need to carefully examine Dr Scally’s reasons for saying a commission of investigation is not needed.

“He may feel that he has found the relevant evidence as to what has actually happened – and a Commission of Inquiry will simply extend the process, raise costs and not really produce more answers,” he said.

“There is no evidence the laboratories involved have been performing at an inadequate standard.”