Hundreds of protests set to take place across US over immigration policies

Donald Trump has hit out at Democrats ahead of planned protests across the US over his administration's immigration policy.

More than 700 'Families Belong Together' events are being held across all US states today, including a major rally in Washington DC.

Dozens of events are being held in California and New York alone, with smaller solidarity events taking place in other cities the world.

Organisers are calling for all separated families to be reunited and released, saying: "We won’t stop until every family is free."

Today's events are expected to mark the largest public demonstration yet against the Trump administration's 'zero tolerance' approach to illegal immigration.

President Trump has signed an order to end family separations, while a US court this week ordered the more than 2,000 families already detained to be reunited within 30 days.

However, The Washington Post reports the administration may seek to 'detain migrant families longer than previously allowed'.

Celebrities including Lin-Manuel Miranda - the actor and writer behind the hit musical Hamilton - are among those set to take part in the march in the US capital today.

Cut vacation short so I could march with you all in DC tomorrow and boy am I glad to be back home pic.twitter.com/SJ9MU0X6rK — ???? Lin-Manuel Miranda ?????? (@Lin_Manuel) June 30, 2018

In a pair of tweets earlier today, President Trump criticised Democrats ahead of the demonstrations - highlighting mounting calls for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be abolished.

The Democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen. I have watched ICE liberate towns from the grasp of MS-13 & clean out the toughest of situations. They are great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

He added: "To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave!

"The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen!"