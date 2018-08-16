Hundreds of US news outlets publish editorials against Trump's attacks on media

Hundreds of newspapers and news outlets have published editorials denouncing Donald Trump's attacks on the press.

National and local papers in the US have taken part in today's actions, with some international publications also publishing their own editorials.

It comes in response to President Trump's frequent criticism of the media, which he has previously referred to as 'the enemy of the people'.

A poll published this week shows that 51% of Republicans in the US agreed that the media 'is the enemy of the people rather than an important part of democracy'. However, only 26% of all respondents agreed with the statement.

The Boston Globe newspaper has led the call for publications to publish their own individual editorials on August 16th.

Op-ed editor Marjorie Pritchard said almost 350 editorial boards had agreed to take part.

Breaking: Close to 350 editorial boards will join @GlobeOpinion in reaffirming our shared commitment to a #FreePress. — marjorie pritchard (@marjoriepritch) August 15, 2018

In their own editorial, the Globe said a "sustained attack on the free press" has served as a central pillar of Donald Trump's politics.

They add: "This relentless assault on the free press has dangerous consequences. We asked editorial boards from around the country – liberal and conservative, large and small – to join us today to address this fundamental threat in their own words."

The New York Times editorial board said it was taking part to "remind readers of the value of America’s free press".

The Chicago Sun-Times editorial suggests: "We firmly believe most Americans know that Trump is talking nonsense, whatever they might tell the pollsters. We firmly believe they understand that a free society is impossible without a free press."

The UK-based Guardian, meanwhile, published an editorial 'standing with' the hundreds of US news organisations, arguing that Donald Trump is the first US president who "appears to have a calculated and consistent policy of undermining, delegitimising and even endangering the press’s work".