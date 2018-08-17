Housing activists leave occupied building in Dublin’s north inner city

A group of housing activists have left a building they had been occupying in Dublin’s north inner city.

The High Court yesterday granted an injunction to the owner of the building on Summerhill Parade to have them removed by 8am today.

An agent for the owner gained access to the property this morning and confirmed it was empty.

The protesters took over the house last week to highlight their concerns at the homeless and housing crisis.

It appears the activists behind #SummerhillOccupation have already left the vacant property. The High Court had ordered them to leave by 8am pic.twitter.com/uMzMbXXmyW — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) August 17, 2018

Activists have said a demonstration will take place at Summerhill Parade at midday today.

Supporters of the occupation have called for all vacant land and properties to be put under public ownership.

In a statement yesterday, they also said: "Ban all evictions, reduce and rent cap at 20% of the occupant’s income or at €300 per room maximum."