Hundreds take part in housing protest in Dublin city centre

Updated 20:35

Hundreds of people have taken part in a major housing demonstration during rush hour in Dublin city centre.

The demonstration has been organised by the Take Back The City group following an eviction at North Frederick Street last night.

Rousing chants by @TBTCDublin housing activists following last nights scenes at north frederick street pic.twitter.com/2vZkltGyRA — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) September 12, 2018

Images shared on social media during the eviction showed a number of men dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas entering the building to remove protesters who had been occupying the vacant property.

Masked gardaí from the Public Order Unit gathered in front of the property while the eviction was being carried out.

Five people were arrested during demonstrations against the eviction.

Activists began this evening's protest at the site of the eviction in response to last night's events.

The demonstration then moved to Parnell Square and O'Connell Street, where protesters began a sit-down protest - leading to a number of roads being blocked during rush hour traffic.

Photo: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Protesters then moved to Belvedere Place, where activists have begun occupying another property.

Organisers of this evening's protest said they would be "taking to the roads, shutting down traffic in rush hour" to make a statement that last night's events "cannot and will not be tolerated".

The @TBTCDublin crowds are building at the Rally against Garda Landlords at North Frederick Street. Masked men removed people from a property there last night. They say “ last night's disgusting actions cannot and will not be tolerated!” pic.twitter.com/Zpmb5jUfg2 — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) September 12, 2018

Activists say they will not be intimated and will continue to occupy vacant and derelict buildings.

Image: Gail Conway

Eviction

Yesterday's eviction came after a 10-day occupation of a building at Summerhill Parade a short distance away – which ended after the High Court ordered protesters to leave.

Following last night's arrest, two people were charged and bailed to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on October 2nd.

Two others received adult cautions.

One was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The incident led to widespread criticism on social media, while the Green Party said it was "quite disturbing that we see a protest being policed in this particular way".

An Garda Síochana moved to defend members of the force involved in last night's operation.

At all times Gardaí displayed their Garda numbers. Balaclavas were worn to protect against possible fire/vapours as happened at previous events and also minimise risk of intimidation which followed previous incidents also. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 12, 2018

Meanwhile, the Garda Representative Association has also moved to defend last night's actions.

Spokesperson John O'Keeffe said: "The Public Order Unit should be especially commended for the typical restraint they always exhibit and indeed showed, in the face of provocation in North Frederick Street.

"The idea that our Members were somehow part of the problem, is errant nonsense. On the contrary, they were there to prevent a breach of the peace occurring and that is exactly what they did. The GRA thanks them and all our Frontline for their professional service in this regard".