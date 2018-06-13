Hillary Clinton to receive honourary degree from Trinity College Dublin

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is to give a public lecture at Trinity College Dublin next week.

The former US Secretary of State will also be awarded an honourary degree on Friday, June 22nd.

The lecture will be followed by a conversation with the chancellor of the university, former Irish President Mary Robinson, during which Mrs Clinton will explore her views on democracy, women in politics and the current challenges facing American society.

Mrs Clinton completed a three-year term as the 67th Secretary of State of the United States in January 2013.

During her tenure she advocated for an expanded role in global economic issues, and for developing relations with non-governmental organisations.

Clinton (right) ran as the first female nominee from a major party for US president | File photo

She has highlighted women's rights as a way to promote peace, vibrant civil society, and long lasting change.

She is also a long-time supporter of the peace process in Northern Ireland - initially while first lady of the US - supporting pro-peace women's groups and continuing through to the present day.

She also served as a United States Senator from New York, and was the first female nominee for President of the United States in 2016.

She has received many awards - including the US Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service, the President's Award of the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Martin Luther King Jr Award.