Graham Dwyer to learn outcome of legal action over mobile phone data

The High Court is expected to rule today on Graham Dwyer's legal action against the State over evidence used to prosecute him for murder.

Dwyer was convicted of the murder of Elaine O'Hara three years ago.

His legal action claims data gathered by Gardaí from his phone shouldn't have been used during his trial for the 2012 murder.

The data placed the phone at a specific place at a particular time - however Mr Dwyer, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2015, claims the use of the data was unconstitutional.

Dwyer’s legal counsel has argued that his right to privacy was breached because of laws surrounding how such phone data is retained and accessed.

Gardaí used laws that were brought in under a European directive to get the information, however the directive was later declared invalid by the European Court of Justice.

Dwyer’s lawyers have said the legislation was in breach of the Irish Constitution and European human rights laws.

The State has asked for the application to be dismissed.

The court heard Dwyer maintains his innocence.

A decision is expected later today.