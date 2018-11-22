Government hosting summit in Dublin focused on future proofing jobs

The Government is hosting a 'Future Jobs' summit today, as it works to develop a new national plan to protect the economy.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend today's event at the Aviva Stadium, which will examine ways of 'future proofing' the labour market.

The summit will focus on issues such as new technology and upskilling workers.

It will also examine the impact measures to combat climate change have on jobs.

Leo Varadkar observed: “Today’s school children will be doing jobs that don’t currently exist. At the same time our planet is under pressure from climate change and other challenges.

"New forms of energy, transport and food production will transform industries, companies and jobs."

He added: "If Ireland is to adapt to and continue to thrive, we must start preparing now for tomorrow’s economy.”

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys said the Government does not want to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, she explained: "We don't want our economy to become uncompetitive.

"We have to ask ourselves hard questions about the areas we need to improve - this includes how we can improve productivity levels amongst our indigenous SMEs; we need to embrace new technology; and we need like skills, labour force participation, and the low-carbon economy."

Separately, the trade union Fórsa is hosting a conference later focusing on the future of working time.

The union suggests that a four-day working week is achievable thanks to new technology.

Spokesperson Joe O'Connor observed: "This fetishisation of working long hours and being always on... that culture has really crept into Irish society in recent years.

"We think it's important to start to shift the narrative, and start to talk about the options that should be out there if we are to get to a situation where the gains that are being made aren't just passed on to a small elite - but are shared by all workers."