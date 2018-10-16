Government considering new rolling speed limits on the M50

The Government is considering a new plan to encourage motorists to drive slower to move faster on the M50.

The plan would see speed limits varying from 60kph to 80kph applied at different times of the day, depending on how busy the road is.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland says the plan aims to improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents.

Conor Faughnan, director of consumer affairs with AA Ireland, said similar schemes are already operation in other countries around the world.

“The notion is that you would apply a variable speed limit on the M50 so the overhead signs will tell you what the speed limit is and that will drop and it will vary according to traffic conditions,” he said.

“What you can achieve by that is you can get the traffic in the pipe flowing more smoothly if you like.

“It can have a positive effect on congestion.”

He said the plan would allow officials to predict blockages and lower speed limits as required.

“It just optimises the way traffic moves,” he said.

“So it is a reasonably sensible idea if you get it right and, as I say, there is no reason why we shouldn’t try it.”

The new measures could be introduced as early as next year.