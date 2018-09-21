Government confirms blasphemy referendum will be held on October 26th

The Government has confirmed that a referendum to remove the charge of blasphemy from the Constitution will be held next month.

It will take place on Friday October 26th - the same day as the Presidential election.

The 37th amendment of the Constitution relates to a "repeal of offence of publication or utterance of blasphemous matter".

Currently, Article 40.6.1 of the Constitution states: "The publication or utterance of blasphemous, seditious, or indecent matter is an offence which shall be punishable in accordance with law."

The proposed amendment would see the word 'blasphemous' removed, while relevant legislation would be altered to address the change.

Polling will take place between 7.00am and 10.00pm on the day, with some 3.3 million people eligible to vote.

Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy said: "Whatever your views are on the proposals in the referendum, can I take this opportunity to encourage voters to go to their polling station during this 15 hour period on 26 October and have your say in the outcome of the referendum".

To vote in the referendum you must be an Irish citizen who meets qualifying conditions - including being 18 years or over on polling day, and ordinarily resident at the address at which they want to register.

For those who have moved address recently, they can apply to get on the supplement register at their new address.

Eligible voters who are not on the register need to complete a supplement application form, which is available from city and county councils and online.

Deadlines

Completed forms must be received by the local registration authority by Tuesday October 9th.



An application for inclusion in the supplement register must be signed by the applicant in the presence of a member of the Gardaí from their local Garda station.

The Garda may request photo ID or other identification.

People eligible to vote by post - or who are unable to vote in person due to a physical illness or disability and in a hospital, nursing home or similar institution - can apply up to Monday October 1st to be on the Postal Voters List or Special Voters List.

Minister Murphy has appointed Barry Ryan, a principal officer in the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, to be the referendum returning officer.