Government group to analyse risk of outside interference in our democracy

Newstalk has learned the Department of the Taoiseach has set up a group to examine the risk to the democratic process posed by online ads.

It follows Google and Facebook's full and partial bans on advertising relating to the Eighth Amendment referendum.

The gardaí, Defence Forces and Standards In Public Office (SIPO) are among the bodies involved in the Interdepartmental Group on the Security of the Electoral Process.

Several government departments - including the Departments of Justice and Communications - are also involved in examining what measures are needed to prevent outside interference in our elections and referendums.

It follows Facebook's banning of abortion campaign ads by foreign groups, and Google's total embargo on ads relating to the referendum.

Adverts are regulated by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the consumer watchdog, the CCPC.

However their remits do not cover political ads.

A spokesperson for the Communications Minister Denis Naughten says he notes this week's announcement by Facebook and Google.

"(The Interdepartmental group) is examining risks and mitigation measures required to underpin the integrity of the electoral process and political advertising is relevant in this context... Its work is underway and already making rapid progress. The outcome of that process will inform next steps."