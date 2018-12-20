Gift vouchers to get five year expiry date under new rules

A bill to give gift vouchers a five year expiry date has been passed by cabinet ministers.

It also makes it illegal for a shop to ask people to spend all of a voucher in one transaction.

Companies will not be allowed to cancel a voucher if the wrong name is on it, or to charge extra fees for correcting the name.

However the changes will not cover people buying gift vouchers this Christmas, until the law takes effect sometime next year.

Currently, there is no regulation of expiry dates for gift vouchers.

Retailers are free to determine the expiry dates of their gift vouchers, with some expiring after as little as six months.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has said she hopes the bill will pass through the Oireachtas as quickly as possible to protect consumers.

Speaking in June on the issue, she said: "At the moment, Ireland doesn't have clear rules on the expiry dates of gift vouchers, which time and time again results in needless confusion and frustration.

"In some cases, individual vouchers aren't even clear about their own cut-off point."

Research undertaken by the National Consumer Agency in 2013 found that almost half of those surveyed had let a gift voucher expire at some point without using it.

Minister Humphreys added: "It is extremely frustrating if a person, or somebody close to them, has paid in cash for a voucher only to be told it is no longer valid a relatively short time afterwards.

"While many retailers do honour vouchers in these instances, others do not. This simply isn't fair and needs to change."

Additional reporting: Jack Quann