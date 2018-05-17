Giant 'No' sign erected on side of Benbulben in Co Sligo

Those responsible have defended the move, amid claims the rock formation has been defaced

News
Giant &#39;No&#39; sign erected on side of Benbulben in Co Sligo

Benbulben this morning. Image: Ocean FM

A giant 'No' sign has been erected on Benbulben in Co Sligo ahead of the Eighth Amendment referendum.

Local campaigners in favour of retaining the amendment began putting up the sign - which is made of plastic sheeting - at around 4am this morning.

The move has attracted criticism, with some saying the rock formation has been defaced.

Sligo County Council said on social media: "As the land where the lettering was placed is commonage, Sligo County Council has no role in this matter."

Tommy Banks, a member of the Sligo for Life No Campaign, is one of the organisers, and spoke to radio station Ocean FM from Benbulben this morning.

He defended their action - claiming it's 'a cry from the mountain' against repealing the Eighth Amendment.

Speaking to the North West Today programme, he said: "There's several teenage young men here helping out - men of all ages - and women as well down getting ready tea and sandwiches.

"It's a cry from the mountain to save Ireland's babies, because no-one is listening."

He added: "We have all the permission from all the landowners."

Political messages have been erected on Benbulben in the past - in the 1970s, for example, it was marked with the messages 'Brits Out' and 'H-Block'.

Image: Ocean FM

3 Related articles
New poll shows continued but reduced lead for 'Yes' side ahead of Eighth Amendment referendum

New poll shows continued but reduced lead for 'Yes' side ahead of Eighth Amendment referendum

'No' campaigners defend referendum booklet resembling a Government publication

'No' campaigners defend referendum booklet resembling a Government publication

'Yes' group welcomes Google's ad ban as 'No' campaigners slam 'attempt to rig the referendum'

'Yes' group welcomes Google's ad ban as 'No' campaigners slam 'attempt to rig the referendum'