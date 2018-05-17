Giant 'No' sign erected on side of Benbulben in Co Sligo

A giant 'No' sign has been erected on Benbulben in Co Sligo ahead of the Eighth Amendment referendum.

Local campaigners in favour of retaining the amendment began putting up the sign - which is made of plastic sheeting - at around 4am this morning.

A massive ‘No’ sign in the process of being erected on Ben Bulben mountain this morning as Referendum debate cranks up. Shades of ‘Brits Out’ sign in the 80’s #Together4Yes #loveboth #8thAmendment #sligo #benbulben pic.twitter.com/NZF4LtfOIj — Niall Delaney (@OceanNWT) May 17, 2018

The move has attracted criticism, with some saying the rock formation has been defaced.

Sad to see the tourist attraction of #Benbulben defaced this am, neither side has freedom or need to undertake such 'cultural vandalism', I'm sure @sligococo will deal! pic.twitter.com/3B0uoE4XXi — Damien McCallig (@DamienMcC_dli) May 17, 2018

Sligo County Council said on social media: "As the land where the lettering was placed is commonage, Sligo County Council has no role in this matter."

Tommy Banks, a member of the Sligo for Life No Campaign, is one of the organisers, and spoke to radio station Ocean FM from Benbulben this morning.

He defended their action - claiming it's 'a cry from the mountain' against repealing the Eighth Amendment.

Speaking to the North West Today programme, he said: "There's several teenage young men here helping out - men of all ages - and women as well down getting ready tea and sandwiches.

"It's a cry from the mountain to save Ireland's babies, because no-one is listening."

He added: "We have all the permission from all the landowners."

Political messages have been erected on Benbulben in the past - in the 1970s, for example, it was marked with the messages 'Brits Out' and 'H-Block'.

Image: Ocean FM