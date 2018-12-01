George HW Bush dies aged 94

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st US President, has died aged 94.

He served as commander-in-chief from 1989 to 1993 – and will be remembered as the President who presided over the 1990-1991 Gulf War.

The longest living president in US history, he served in WWII and steered the US through the end of the Cold War.

In later years he also watched his son George W Bush take the White House.

Before taking office, President Bush served as a Texas congressman, UN ambassador, CIA director and was Ronald Reagan's vice-president between 1981 and 1989.

During WWII he became the country’s youngest naval pilot at the age of 18 following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbour.

File photo of US President George HW Bush arriving in Saudi Arabia. Image: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, 21-11-1990. Image: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/Press Association Images

In 1944, he was shot down over the Pacific and was rescued by a US submarine as enemy boats scoured the waters searching for him.

As President, he saw his popularity swell following the Gulf War, before a brief but deep recession later saw his popularity evaporate, costing him a second term in office.

He was succeeded by Bill Clinton.

Bush family spokesperson Jim McGrath said the 41st president died shortly after 10pm on Friday.

He is survived by five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as two siblings.

His death comes less than eight months after the death of his wife Barbara. They had been married for 73 years.

File photo of George and Barbara Bush, 12-06-2012. Image: AP Photo/Charles Krupa

His son George W Bush issued a statement following the announcement overnight.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died.

"George H W Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."

"The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens," he added, referring to Mr Bush's nickname.

US President Donald Trump said George HW Bush "set the stage for the decades of prosperity" following his years in power.

He said he and his wife Melania "join with a grieving nation to mourn the loss of former President George H W Bush."

File photo of then-US Ambassador George HW Bush addressing the United Nations General Assembly, 18-10-1971. Image: AP/Press Association Images

George Bush Sr was visited by former president Barack Obama two days ago, according to the family's spokesman.

Mr McGrath said the two men had a “very pleasant and private visit at the Bush residence, where they rekindled what was already a very warm friendship," Jim McGrath tweeted.

As news of the statesman's death broke, the Obamas issued a statement, saying: "America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude.

"Not merely for the years he spent as our forty-first President, but for the more than 70 years he spent in devoted service to the country he loved - from a decorated Naval aviator who nearly gave his life in World War II, to commander-in-chief of our Armed Forces, with plenty of posts along the way."

They added: "Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight - and all who were inspired by George and Barbara's example."

Additional reporting from IRN ..