Gardaí investigate after woman dies in Co Louth

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in Co Louth.

Emergency services and Gardaí were called to a house in the Aston Village area of Drogheda just after 5.00am on Sunday.

A woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead in the house a short time later.

Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved.

The office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

Gardaí say the cause of death is unclear and the course of the investigation will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

They add that enquires are ongoing.