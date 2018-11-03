Gardaí searching for missing woman launch murder investigation

Gardaí searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since May have launched a murder inquiry.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Giedre Raguckaite.

She is a Lithuanian national and was last seen on Hoey's Lane in Dundalk at around 6pm on May 26th.

Giedre is described as 5'5" in height, of slight build, with blonde hair and green eyes.

This afternoon a Garda spokesperson confirmed that they are now investigating whether Giedre had been murdered.

Anyone who has seen Giedre, or may have any information, is asked to contact the Gardaí in Dundalk on 043-938-8400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.