Gardaí open internal investigation into failure to enforce bail conditions on rapist

Gardaí have opened up an internal investigation into the failure to enforce bail conditions on a man who was sentenced to 14 years for the repeated rape of a Spanish student in Dublin.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that one of the most senior members of the force has been appointed to "examine the policing issues raised" following yesterday's sentencing of Dubliner, Eoin Berkeley.

The review will examine the communication between different Garda divisions in Dublin and "Garda monitoring of bail conditions of the convicted individual."

Berkeley, previously of Hamptonwood Way in Finglas, raped the Spanish student repeatedly after luring her to a tent at the old Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend in the summer of 2017.

He approached his victim in broad daylight on the Liffey boardwalk and offered to show her an Irish beach.

The 18-year-old student, who had only arrived in the country two weeks beforehand, agreed to go with him because she had never seen one.

Breach of bail

It emerged during the trial that Berkeley was in breach of his bail conditions at the time of the attack.

He had been barred from entering Dublin city centre as a condition of his release on bail for an alleged homophobic attack on a Dublin nightclub, for which he was later acquitted.

He was told in court that if he breached his bail conditions in any way he would find himself back behind bars

However, it later emerged that gardaí had seen him in the city centre four times in the weeks ahead of the attack.

Internal examination

This afternoon, a garda spokesperson said an assistant commissioner has "been appointed to examine the policing issues raised during the court case which concluded yesterday with the conviction and sentencing of Eoin Berkeley."

"The Assistant Commissioner will examine issues such as communications between divisions in Dublin city centre and Garda monitoring of bail conditions of the convicted individual," she said.

"The review will establish the lessons to be learnt and whether changes to processes are needed."

Tragic consequences

Earlier this afternoon, the Fianna Fáil justice spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan said the conviction "once again highlights the dangers associated with the violation of bail conditions."

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time that failure to enforce bail conditions has resulted in tragic consequences," he said.

"Fianna Fáil introduced legislation last year to make our bail laws stricter so that the presumption would be that a person who had already been convicted of a serious offence would not get bail if charged with another serious offence.

“The Irish people voted overwhelmingly for this by way of referendum in 1996. Unfortunately, the Government opposed this legislation. It needs to look again at this issue to recognise the public’s legitimate concerns and the need to strengthen our bail laws.

“Breaching conditions of bail must have immediate and serious consequences for people who disregard those conditions.

“If the State itself do not take bail terms seriously then it is difficult to expect those on bail to treat them seriously or abide by the conditions set out."