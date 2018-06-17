Gardaí issue fresh appeal over Mikolaj Wilk murder in Cork

Gardaí investigating the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in County Cork last weekend have appealed for a taxi driver who was in the area at the time to come forward.

The 35-year-old was attacked in front of his girlfriend at his home The Bridge House, Maglin in Ballincollig in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is believed a gang broke in and attacked him with a machete.

He was taken by emergency services to Cork University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

His partner, who is in her early 30s, was also admitted to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The attackers fled the scene, and a car was later found burnt out several kilometres away in Waterfall.

Gardaí have also recovered a gun as part of the investigation.

This afternoon, Gardaí renewed their appeal for information on the murder.

Investigators said a number of people have already come forward with information, however Gardaí are continuing to appeal for taxi and hackney drivers that were operating in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas to come forward.

They are particularly interested in talking to a driver who picked up three women at a pub in the Wilton area through a booking on a Taxi app and drove to Waterfall, dropping two of the women off on the way.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021- 4946200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.