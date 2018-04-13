Gardaí investigating 'rape list' found in Cork school

Gardaí are investigating after a so-called 'rape list' was found scrawled across the wall of the boys toilets in a Cork secondary schools.

The list, discovered in the male toilets, contained a number of girls' names.

Words to the effect of 'the girl with the most ticks will be raped' were written above it.

The principal of Davis College in Mallow has issued a statement to say the matter is being taken extremely seriously.

Stephen Gilbert said the “safety and wellbeing” of students is the school’s top priority.

“The list was removed the minute we were notified of its existence, and we spoke to each of the young ladies mentioned to answer any questions or concerns that they had,” he said.

“We encouraged them, as we encourage all of our students, to come to us with any issues that may be of concern, so that we can support them in any way possible.

“There has been a spotlight nationally on this topic in recent weeks.

“In keeping with our ethos of caring for all our students, and in light of public and media conversations, we wish to make sure that this issue is addressed among all of our students.

“Our social, personal and health education teachers will be facilitating discussions on this subject with every class.”

The Cork Education and Training Board, which manages the school, has referred the matter to gardaí.