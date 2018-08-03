Gardaí investigating after five men reportedly found in back of truck in Co Laois

Gardaí in Co Laois are investigating a report that a number of men were found in the back of a truck.

The five men were reportedly found in Straboe, Mountmellick at around 6.50pm yesterday evening.

According to gardaí, the men are said to have fled when the door of the trailer was opened.

The Air Support Unit and local gardaí searched the area.

However, nobody was discovered yesterday and no further searches are planned.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.