Garda Commissioner asks those allegedly abused in Scouting Ireland to come forward

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is encouraging anyone who may have been abused in Scouting Ireland to come forward.

An ongoing investigation has found 108 children may have been abused by 71 people at the youth club between the 1960s and 1980s.

They were revealed by a review of the organisation carried out by Ian Elliot, the former CEO of the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland.

Scouting Ireland has said where alleged perpetrators were still alive, it had made reports to An Garda Síochána and the Child and Family Agency Tusla.

In a statement on Wednesday, Scouting Ireland said that cases of abuse uncovered go back as a far as the 1940s - and noted that the "appropriate statutory agencies have been fully informed of alleged perpetrators still living."

The organisation's chairperson Aisling Kelly said the abuse occurred at the two former organisations that merged to form Scouting Ireland nearly 15 years ago, but admitted that "neither the offenders nor the victims were always dealt with appropriately by either organisation."

Detail of the Scouting Ireland logo | Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

"We are deeply sorry for the hurt that has been caused by the actions of some past members of Scouting Ireland and its legacy organisations," she said.

"We are taking a victim led approach to this work and we are determined to ensure a comprehensive and compassionate response to those that were so badly wronged in the past.

"Many of these cases have been identified by victims coming forward to us with their stories.

"We now have a process where victims are being listened to and many feel that for the first time their voice is being heard.

"I want to say categorically that Scouting Ireland is committed to providing support and help to all victims of past abuse within our organisation.

"You will be listened to; you will be supported."

Commissioner Drew Harris has asked others affected to come forward.

"Inevitably there will be more victims than (have) already reported.

"That's not to say it's the tip of the iceberg - but certainly our experience and the experience in other jurisdictions is that there will be multiple victims who will be considering now whether to come forward or not.

"And I wish to encourage them to come forward".