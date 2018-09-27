Garda Commissioner admits lessons must be learned from housing protest controversy

The Garda Commissioner has accepted that there were issues regarding the way an eviction and housing protest were policed earlier this month.

Pictures of gardaí wearing face masks in front of a house on North Frederick Street in Dublin while masked men evicted activists occupying the building prompted widespread concern.

Commissioner Drew Harris said the officers were put in a difficult position – but valid points had been raised about the member’s appearance and the way the situation was policed.

He insisted Gardaí were only there to ensure there was no breach of the peace, but admitted lessons can learned from what happened.

“We want to learn the lessons quickly,” he said.

“We may be faced with a [similar] situation again and we want to learn quickly.

“I think we have learnt already from the style of our operation and also what we can anticipate in terms of timing and in terms of the availability of others who may come and support - and indeed who may be disorderly or offer violence.”

Protesters on North Frederick Street in Dublin, 12-09-2018. Image: RollingNews

"World class"

Commissioner Harris was appearing in front of the Policing Authority for the first time since he took up the post.

He referenced the recent conviction Freddie Thompson for the murder of David Douglas in 2016 – calling the investigation “world class.”

He said it was part of a wider push to tackle organised crime in the city.

Pointing to last weekend's seizure of €2m in Wexford and Dublin, he said that if there is one thing better than locking criminals up, it is taking their ill-gotten gains.

“I would point to the conviction of Freddie Thompson,” he said. “That was a world class investigation that was conducted here in Dublin.”

“I have met the investigation team myself and I complimented them on their commitment and professionalism in bringing sufficient evidence to bear to secure that conviction.”

Front-line services

The authority also heard that 250 Gardaí will be released from administration duties to return to the front line by the end of the year.

Commissioner Harris said 126 have been returned to the beat so far.

They have been replaced by civilians who will carry out office based work.

“We have talked about this a lot,” said Commissioner Harris.

“In particular the target of 250 and how we are going to achieve that.”

“I have been assured in respect of the 250 that that will be in place by the end of the year.

“Now that our processes are up and running that will accelerate into next year then going forward.”