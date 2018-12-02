French authorities consider state of emergency as police clash with protesters

Authorities in France are considering imposing a state of emergency after another weekend of protest in Paris.

Some 412 people were arrested yesterday and police fired tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon at protesters. 378 remain in custody this morning.

The protests were prompted by diesel tax hikes and the high cost of living across France – however the ‘Yellow Vest’ movement has since become a focal point for general discontent with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Around 75,000 people were estimated to have taken part in the protests across France yesterday.

Unrest

Police in Paris said 133 people were injured in the clashes yesterday, including 23 police officers.

Authorities said activists had torched cars, smashed windows, looted stores and vandalised the Arc de Triomphe.

Police warned that groups of masked young men, some carrying metal bars and axes, were seen running through the streets.

Outside of Paris, demonstrators blocked off access to a terminal at Nice Airport – while large crowds also gathered at Marseille, Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux.

Gilets Jaunes protest in Paris, 01-12-2018. Image: Blondet Eliot/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

Violence

Speaking from the G20 Summit in Argentina yesterday, President Macron condemned the violence.

“What happened today in Paris has nothing to do with peaceful expression of legitimate anger,” he said.

“No cause justifies that security forces are attacked; shops pillages and public or private buildings set on fire.”

French authorities have claimed that far-left and far-right agitators have infiltrated the protests and turned them to violence.

Demonstrators set up a barricade during protests in Paris, 01-12-2018. Image: Thibault Camus/AP/Press Association Images

State of emergency

President Macron is holding an emergency security meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Édouard Philippe later today – and has insisted that anyone responsible for violence will be held accountable.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said authorities will consider imposing a state of emergency to prevent further unrest.

Speaking on Europe 1 radio, he urged peaceful protesters to enter talks with the Government.

"It is out of the question that each weekend becomes a meeting or ritual for violence," he said.

Gilets Jaunes protest in Paris, 01-12-2018. Image: Blondet Eliot/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

‘Gilets Jaunes’

A total of 65,000 security forces were on duty across France yesterday.

The demonstrators have been dubbed the ‘Gilets Jaunes’ or ‘Yellow Vest’ movement due to the Hi-Vis safety vests they wear.

French motorists are required to keep the vests in their cars at all times by law.