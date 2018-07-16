Four men jailed for their roles in tiger kidnapping

Four men have been jailed for a combined total of 53 years for their roles in a €2 million tiger kidnapping that involved holding a family hostage overnight.

Marie Richardson and her two young sons were threatened at gunpoint and taken from their Dublin home in March 2005.

Security worker Paul Richardson was then forced to hand over the money during his rounds the following day to secure their release.

The sentences handed down today ranged from seven to seventeen and a half years.

Speaking outside court afterwards, Paul and Marie said they were thrilled their 13-year ordeal has finally come to an end.

Paul said: "I promised my family that night that I would go to the very end to get justice - that means an awful lot to us, that we have got justice."

Marie added: "You get a little bit disheartened, but you have to have faith in the justice system [...] and keep going.

"Thank god now this is it, and they got good sentences."