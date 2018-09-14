Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort expected to plead guilty in Mueller probe

Donald Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort has agreed to plead guilty to a number of crimes and avoid a second trial.

US media reports that Mr Manafort is finalising a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, who has been leading the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The veteran political operative is expected to plead guilty to two charges - conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice - at a court appearance in the District of Columbia later today.

It would mean another five charges have been dropped.

Mr Manafort's trial had been due to begin later this month.

According to court documents - which typically indicate a deal has been agreed - filed by the special counsel's office, Mr Manafort and others are said to "have conspired to act, and acted, as unregistered agents of a foreign government and political party" - with the charges related to his work in Ukraine.

He is said to have generated tens of millions of dollars through his political work in Ukraine, and is also alleged to have attempted to hide payments from authorities in the US.

The court documents claim Manafort "directed a campaign to lobby United States officials and the United States media on behalf of the Government of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine, and Ukrainian political parties" without declaring the work in the US.

Details of the plea deal - including whether Mr Manafort has agreed to cooperate in the special counsel investigation - were not immediately clear.

The charges are separate to Manafort's recent fraud trial, where a jury found him guilty on eight counts.

He was found guilty of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud, and one count of hiding foreign bank accounts.

He has yet to be sentenced following that trial, with experts suggesting he faces 8-10 years in prison.

Those charges emerged as part of the ongoing special counsel probe, although largely predated Mr Manafort's work with the Trump campaign.

A mistrial was declared on 10 other charges after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict