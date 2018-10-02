Flights suspended at Cork and Shannon airports following major radar failure

Flights have been suspended at Cork and Shannon Airport due to a major radar problem.

The problem is said to be affecting all flights coming from the west/south of Ireland.

No planes are being allowed enter the impacted airspace, leading to the suspension of arrivals and departures at Shannon airport.

Flights have also been delayed or cancelled at Cork as a result of the issue.

Dublin Airport is not impacted as it close to UK air traffic control.

Flights that were in the affected airspace at the time of the failure have been dealt with.

There is a significant systems failure with a radar in the west of Ireland resulting in a “zero flow rate” in Irish aerospace at present. @DublinAirport is exempt due to proximity to UK air traffic control. @CorkAirport apologizes for the obvious inconvenience this is causing. pic.twitter.com/hZp8pwz5Wx — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) October 2, 2018

Anyone flying from the airports is being advised to check the flight status with their airline.

Cork Airport authorities added: "Many aircraft and crews are out of position tonight which may impact on flight operations tomorrow morning."

In a statement, the Irish Aviation Authority said: "The IAA is aware of a technical issue in Shannon ATC. The issue is currently being investigated.

"As a precaution the flow of traffic has been restricted."