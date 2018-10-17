Flanagan issues Dáil apology to Sergeant Maurice McCabe

The Minister for Justice has apologised to Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe in the Dáil.

Last week the Disclosures Tribunal found that Sgt McCabe was the victim of a smear campaign carried out by the former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and former Garda Press Officer Dave Taylor.

It found that Sgt McCabe had been "repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer."

It said he was a genuine person who kept the interests of the people of Ireland uppermost in his mind at all times.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan issued an apology to Sgt McCabe this afternoon.

“Sgt Maurice McCabe deserves the gratitude of all of us for bringing serious shortcomings to public attention,” he said.

“He also deserves an apology for what he had to endure – both himself and his family over a decade.

“Since the report was published, I have spoken with Sgt McCabe. I have apologised on behalf of the State to him and his family for the manner in which he was treated over a number of years and I want to reiterate this apology to him in person.”

The current Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has also been in touch with Sgt McCabe.