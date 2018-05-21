Five stories you might have missed this weekend

A man has died after being shot by gardaí searching for missing student Jastine Valdez.

24-year-old Jastine - who is originally from the Phillipines - was reported missing by her parents following a report of a woman being forced into a car near Enniskerry in Co Wicklow on Saturday evening.

Gardaí believe the abduction was random and the driver did not know the victim.

The parents of Savita Halappanavar have called for a Yes vote in next Friday's Eighth Amendment referendum

Ms Halappanavar died in October 2012 at University Hospital Galway (UHG) due to complications of a septic miscarriage.

An inquest at the local coroners court was told the miscarriage of the 31-year-old's baby was a contributory factor in her death.

A town in Texas is grieving for the 10 people killed in a school shooting, as investigators try to identify a motive for the attack.

The victims of the attack - eight students aged between 15 and 17 and two teachers - include Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan, who had planned to return home during next month's Eid celebration to visit her family.

Speaking to journalists from Karachi, her father described the tragedy as a "nightmare" and said he had kept trying to call and WhatsApp Sabika.

The Taoiseach has said the Eighth Amendment vote could come down to 'one vote in every ballot box'.

Leo Varadkar was canvassing in support of a 'Yes' vote in Tullamore today, as both sides enter the final stretch of campaigning.

The Taoiseach's comments come as the latest opinion polls suggest the 'Yes' campaign still leads.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to 'restart a debate' about Scottish independence in the next few weeks.

An independence referendum in 2014 was rejected by the Scottish electorate by 55.3% to 44.7%.

Mrs Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), had previously floated the prospect of a second independence referendum in the wake of the Brexit vote - with Scotland having voted against leaving the EU.