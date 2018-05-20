Appeal for information on missing woman after report of woman 'forced into car' in Co Wicklow

Gardaí in Co Wicklow are appealing for information about a missing woman, amid a report that a woman was seen being forced into a car.

24-year-old Jastine Valdez from Enniskerry was last seen when she left her home yesterday afternoon.

She was reported missing by her family last night.

According to gardaí, the report of her disappearance followed an earlier incident near Enniskerry.

Shortly after 6.15pm, gardaí received a report of a female pedestrian being forced into a car on the (R760) south of the village.

The car was described as a dark-coloured Nissan SUV.

The scene of the reported incident has been preserved, with traffic restrictions in place.

Jastine is described as being around 5ft in height, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.

An incident room has been set up by gardaí in Bray, and they are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

They are particularly appealing for any sightings of a dark-coloured Nissan SUV, partial registration 171-D-2****.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01-666-5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.