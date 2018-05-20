Parents of Savita Halappanavar call for 'Yes' vote in Eighth Amendment referendum

The parents of Savita Halappanavar have called for a Yes vote in next Friday's Eighth Amendment referendum

Ms Halappanavar died in October 2012 at University Hospital Galway (UHG) due to complications of a septic miscarriage.

An inquest at the local coroners court was told the miscarriage of the 31-year-old's baby was a contributory factor in her death.

A HIQA report in 2013 found a fundamental failure in her care.

Her husband, meanwhile, has always maintained that his wife repeatedly requested a termination in the hospital.

Savita's death also prompted demonstrations across the country calling for new legislation on termination of pregnancies.

In a video posted by the Together For Yes campaign this morning, Andanappa Yalagi - sitting beside his wife Akhmedevi - addresses "the people of the island who now know the pain and the memory of our loving daughter Savita".

“I hope that people in Ireland will remember the fate of our daughter Savita on the day of the referendum and vote Yes so that what happened to us won’t happen to other families.”



Savita’s parents call for a Yes vote on Friday. #yourYESmatters pic.twitter.com/HejZxet1J8 — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) May 20, 2018

He said: "No family in future should have to undergo what we have gone through - the worry and sorrow that's still persistent in our hearts even after some six years.

"[Savita] had a very long life to lead, but it was cut down mercilessly. Savita loved the people of Ireland. Lots of people say that Savita's death hurt the entire Irish society - I strongly feel that the younger daughters of Ireland should not have the fate of Savita."

He added: "I hope that people in Ireland will remember the fate of our daughter Savita on the day of the referendum and vote Yes so that what happened to us won't happen to any families."

Two opinion polls published this morning suggest the 'Yes' campaign still leads as the Eighth Amendment campaign enters its final stretch.