Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

Two dead following Offaly plane crash

A man and a seven-year-old boy have died following a plane crash in County Offaly.

Their bodies were recovered yesterday evening and brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for a post mortem examination.

The light aircraft crashed into bogland near Edenderry this afternoon after taking off earlier from an airstrip at Clonbullogue with 16 parachutists on board - all of whom made their jump, before the plane was spotted in difficulty.

Gardaí and a team from the Air Accident Investigation Unit are on site, which has been sealed off as part of their investigation.

Tánaiste dismisses using technology on Irish border after Brexit

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney has dismissed using technology infrastructure on the Irish border after Brexit.

Mr Coveney said the use of drones or scanning systems cannot be allowed at the border, while he reiterated his call for a shared customs area.

Speaking to the BBC from the Irish embassy in London, the foreign affairs minister said the UK government must honour agreements that have already been reached.

Rich list reveals Ireland's wealthiest TDs

Half of TDs are now worth over €1m.

That is according to a political rich list which has been compiled by the Sunday Independent.

It shows the estimated combined wealth of all TDs in Leinster House is over €216m.

Among the wealthiest are TDs Michael Lowry, Michael Healy-Rae and Richard Bruton.

The paper says Mr Healy-Rae is "by far the biggest landlord in the Dáil" - with 10 rental properties.

North Korea to finish dismantling nuclear test site 'within two weeks'

North Korea is "taking technical measures" to dismantle its nuclear test site within the next two weeks, according to state media.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports that journalists from the US, South Korea, China, Russia and the UK will be invited to observe a ceremony marking the start of the process, which will be held at some point between May 23rd and 25th, depending on weather conditions.

All tunnels at the testing ground in the northeast of the country will be destroyed by explosion, with observation and research facilities also to be removed, along with ground-based guard units.

Plans by Kim Jong Un to shut the site down were revealed ahead of his historic summit with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea last month.

WATCH: Protester grabs microphone during UK Eurovision performance

Britain's Eurovision contender SuRie was interrupted by a stage protester during her performance at the grand final in Lisbon on Saturday.

The man, dressed in a black and red bandana, reportedly shouted about "Nazis of the UK media" as the singer performed her song Storm.

He was quickly dragged off stage by security after shouting "we demand freedom".

The singer clapped along until she was given a new microphone.