Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

Around 800 White Helmet rescue workers and their families have been evacuated from Syria by Israel "due to an immediate threat to their lives".

The humanitarian operation came amid an offensive by the Russian-backed Damascus regime to retake rebel-held areas in the south of the country.

The Israeli military said the evacuation came at the request of the US and a number of European countries.

Image via @IrelandEmbUSA on Twitter

A plaque has been unveiled in Berkeley, California to commemorate the students who died in a balcony collapse there in 2015.

Five of the students were from Dublin, while another - who was a cousin of one of the Irish victims - was from the US.

Olivia Burke, Eoghan Culligan, Lorcán Miller, Niccolai Schuster, Eimear Walsh and Ashley Donohoe lost their lives when the balcony collapsed in the early hours of June 16th 2015.

Fine Gael has opened up a 13-point lead in a new opinion poll.

The Government party is up three points to 34%, while Fianna Fáil has fallen three points to 21%, according to the Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes data.

President Michael D Higgins speaking at NUIG, opening the 'First Thoughts' programme in the Galway International Arts Festival | Image via @PresidentIRL on Twitter

The President Michael D Higgins has praised historian Catherine Corless, who uncovered the Tuam baby case.

The Galway historian lifted the lid on a mass grave on the grounds of the former home in Co Galway.

Her investigation led to an excavation at the site and the discovery of hundreds of bodies.

The United Nations has warned supplies of emergency fuel for critical facilities in Gaza are running out.

The fuel is being provided by the UN.

Jamie McGoldrick, humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said: "At least one hospital has been forced to shut down for a few hours, and services are being dramatically reduced at others."