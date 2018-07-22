Fine Gael sees 13-point lead in new poll

Fine Gael has opened up a 13-point lead in a new opinion poll.

The Government party is up three points to 34%, while Fianna Fáil has fallen three points to 21%, according to the Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes data.

It comes following discussions between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin about the confidence and supply arrangement between their two parties.

The deal, which is propping up the Fine Gael led minority government, was designed to cover three budgets - the third of which is due later this year.

Leo Varadkar has expressed interest in renewing the agreement, but revealed earlier this month that it had been around six months since he sat down for a dedicated formal meeting with the opposition leader.

Deputy Martin, meanwhile, called on the Taoiseach to talk to him about the arrangement directly rather than attempting to negotiate through the media.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, pictured her party's 2018 Ard Fheis in Belfast, leads the second most popular party | Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Sinn Féin is down two points in this latest poll on 22% - but this sees it secure a place as the second most popular party.

Labour is down one point to 3% and the Green Party is unchanged on 2%.

Independents and Others are up one point to 10%, while the Impendent Alliance is up one point to 4%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit is down one to 1% while the Social Democrats are unchanged on 1%.

Government satisfaction is up two points to 48% - while Mr Varadkar's personal satisfaction rating is also up one to 56%.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has seen her satisfaction rating rise one point to 53%.

While Mr Martin's rating is static at 49% - Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin is also unchanged at 43%.

The poll was carried out from July 5th to 17th with face-to-face interviews of 931 voters.