First 'Bond girl' Eunice Gayson dies aged 90

Eunice Gayson - the actress described as the first 'Bond girl' - has died aged 90.

A spokesperson said the British actress passed away yesterday.

Gayson played Sylvia Trench in both Dr No and From Russia With Love - the first two official Bond films.

While Ursula Andress became better known for her role in Dr No, Gayson was the first on-screen romantic interest for Sean Connery's 007 - and one of the few to appear in more than one film.

Gayson's role included prompting the first iconic "Bond, James Bond" introduction.

As well as the Bond films, Gayson starred in a number of other British films and TV series in the 1950s and 60s - including the 1958 horror film The Revenge of Frankenstein.

The current producers of the Bond series were among those who paid tribute to Gayson: