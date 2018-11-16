Fine Gael members told to be ready for election as party's Árd Fheis gets underway

Fine Gael members have been put on election notice at the party's Árd Fheis.

Gathered delegates were told the time for election preparation is over and they need to be ready to go to the people.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said there is still a number of weeks to go in the confidence and supply arrangement talks with Fianna Fáil.

The agreement covered three budgets, and negotiations on a potential extension got underway following last month's Budget 2019 announcement.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Fine Gael National Executive Gerry O'Connell told his party to be ready for an election.

He said: "The time for preparation is now over - the message to take back to your constituency is to prepare for a general election whenever it happens, and to prepare with your candidates and with your organisation.

"We put our best foot forward organisationally this weekend."

Fine Gael Ard Fheis starts tonight.



Going with the slogan “Taking Ireland Forward Together”



Will we be seeing it on election literature soon? #FGAF18 pic.twitter.com/RHc3N8hF4p — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) November 16, 2018

In his opening speech to delegates, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar only briefly addressed the ongoing negotiations with the main opposition party.

He said: "We also invited the parties from Northern Ireland to this gathering. We weren’t sure whether we should invite Fianna Fáil.

"To be honest, they weren’t sure either!"

The Fine Gael Árd Fheis is being held place in Citywest, and will continue through tomorrow.

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice