Fine Gael TD says it's 'very important' women have confidence in Cervical Check system

A Fine Gael TD says women must be able to have confidence in the Cervical Check programme.

It comes after a terminally-ill Limerick woman was wrongly given the all clear in 2011.

Vicky Phelan yesterday settled her case against a US lab for €2.5 million.

She has called for an inquiry into the National Cervical Screening Programme.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be looking into the programme.

Dublin Bay South TD and PAC member Kate O’Connell said the recent case is a worrying development.

She explained: "I myself this morning booked in an additional check.

"You need to have confidence in this system - it's very important. There's no point in the State rolling out huge money on vaccination against HPV, and then on the other side the last thing is the physical check in this case."

The HSE, meanwhile, has defended the Cervical Check programme.

Dr Jerome Coffey is the Director of the HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme with responsibility for the screening services.

He told Newstalk Breakfast: "In the ten years of the screening programme, there's been over three million smears - which is a huge number.

"It's important to say that cervical screening smear tests is the best test, but it's not a perfect test. We know that sensitivity is about 70%, and because of that we repeat smears."

He explained that in certain cases smears are re-reported, and in a 'very small percentage' there is a change in the report - but stressed that international research shows that is not unusual.

He added: "It's vitally important that people continue attending for smears, that they take their advice, and that they have faith in the fact that this is one of the best public health programmes for reducing the risk of cancer anywhere."