Final line-up announced for Electric Picnic 2018

The final line-up for this year's Electric Picnic festival has been announced.

Newly-announced acts include The Prodigy and a range of Irish acts - including Picture This, Walking on Cars, The Coronas, Gavin James, Ash and Delorentos.

They join already announced acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack, N*E*R*D and St Vincent.

In a statement, organisers said: "With only 27 days to go ’til we swing open the gates to the stunning 600 acres of rolling fields on the beautiful Stradbally Estate, we can as always expect the unexpected from Ireland’s favourite music and arts festival."

The Prodigy, Picture This, Walking on Cars and many more have just joined our line-up for 2018! Check out the full list of artists here👉https://t.co/aD0S0tJDUo pic.twitter.com/msx1lLPaSE — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) August 3, 2018

This year's Electric Picnic will take place at Stradbally in Co Laois between 31st of August and 2nd of September.

The festival is already completely sld out.