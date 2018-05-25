Fifteen injured in Canada bomb attack

Fifteen people have been injured after two men walked into an Indian restaurant and set off a bomb.

Canadian police said the male suspects fled the scene after detonating an "improvised explosive device" inside the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario.

The attack happened on Thursday at about 10.30pm (3.30am Friday Irish time).

The wounded were taken to hospital after the explosion. Three were in a critical condition and taken to Toronto Trauma Centre for treatment.

@Peel_Paramedics on scene with multiple patients at an explosion in Mississauga — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) May 25, 2018

The plaza where the restaurant is situated remained sealed off on Friday as emergency services continued to investigate the blast and establish a motive for the attack.

A witness, Andre Larrivee, told the Globe and Mail newspaper that he was watching television in his home when he heard the blast. "It was really loud," he said.

Peel Regional Police posted an image of the two male suspects on Twitter. One appeared to be carrying an object in his right hand.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

The first is described as 5ft 10-6ins tall, of stocky build, in his mid-20s with light skin and was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie pulled over his head, a baseball cap underneath with a light grey peak and had his face covered with black material.

The second suspect is understood to be 5ft 9ins to 5ft 10ins tall, fair skinned, of thin build and was wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie also with the hood pulled over his head, a grey t-shirt, dark coloured skate shoes and his face was covered as well.

Both suspects fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The attack in Canada's sixth largest city, comes a month after 10 people were killed in Toronto when a man drove his rented van into a lunch-hour crowd on a busy street. Fifteen others were injured.