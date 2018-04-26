Family of DJ Avicii say 'he could not go on any longer'

The family of Swedish DJ Avicii, who died last week aged 28, said he "could not go on any longer" and had been struggling with his thoughts.

The music producer, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman's capital Muscat on April 20th.

In a statement, his family said he was an "over-achieving perfectionist" who worked at a pace that led to "extreme stress".

"He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness," they said.

"He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

The family said Avicii was "not made for the business machine he found himself in", adding that he was a "sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight".

"Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed," they said.

"The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you."

Avicii | Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

A police source in Oman said there was no criminal suspicion in Avicii's death.

The DJ's family had previously released a statement on Monday thanking fans for paying tribute to him.

Avicii was best known for his singles 'Wake Me Up', 'Hey Brother' and 'Levels'.

He was also considered a pioneer of contemporary electronic dance music and a rare DJ capable of a worldwide arena tour.

Avicii had suffered with acute pancreatitis, which was partly blamed on excessive drinking.

After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he cancelled a series of shows in an attempt to recover.

He quit touring for health reasons in 2016 but continued making music in the studio.

Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Pete Tong and Nile Rodgers were among those to pay tribute to Avicii following his death.

Anyone affected by issues raised in this story can contact The Samaritans on 116-123, or email jo@samaritans.ie