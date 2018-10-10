Emma Mhic Mhathúna's funeral procession to pass Dáil and Government Buildings

Emma Mhic Mhathúna's funeral procession is due to pass by the Dáil, Government Buildings and the Department of Health later today.

The 37-year-old mother of five will be laid to rest following funeral mass in Dublin.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was one of the 221 women with cervical cancer who were given incorrect smear results, and became one of the public faces of the scandal after she spoke about her experiences.

She died in Co Kerry on Sunday.

A funeral was held for the mother of five in Ballydavid yesterday, and a second service will take place at Dublin's Pro Cathedral this afternoon.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina are among those set to attend the mass in Dublin.

Her remains will then be brought to Laragh Bryan Cemetery in Maynooth, Co Kildare for burial.

Before that, the funeral procession will include stops outside Leinster House and Government Buildings, as well as the Department of Health on Baggot Street.

It's reported Emma chose the route not to lay blame at the Government's door - but to make politicians ask themselves if they could do better in future to help other women affected by the cervical screening controversy.