Dundalk food business employing 180 people to close

The Authentic Food Company in County Louth is facing stiff criticism for its treatment of workers after they were informed of its immediate closure today.

The company employs more than 180 people in Dundalk.

Workers have faced ongoing uncertainty about the company’s future in recent weeks and were informed in a letter this afternoon that liquidators had been appointed by the High Court to help wind up the company's operations.

The letter said the company is not in a position to pay its debts and can no longer continue to trade.

The Unite trade union met with the liquidators this evening.

After the talks, the union’s senior Republic of Ireland officer Brendan Ogle said there were serious questions to be answered.

He said the company had “persistently refused to engage with the workers or their union over the past number of weeks, preferring to communicate through the local media.”

“There is an obvious question surrounding the basis for today’s closure announcement and the decision to seek the appointment of liquidators, and we are taking legal advice in this regard,” he said.

“Unite today advised the liquidators that if it transpires that The Authentic Food Company is simply trying to find a cost-effective way to extricate itself from its operations in Dundalk, Unite will leave no stone unturned – either in Ireland or in the UK, where we represent well over a million members – to ensure that neither the workers nor the Irish taxpayer are asked to pick up the tab.

He said union representatives will be meeting the liquidators again on Monday and engaging with politicians and State agencies to “chart a way forward for the plant and our members’ jobs.”

Meanwhile the former president of Sinn Féin Gerry Adams said staff have been “treated deplorably.”

“They have been in limbo for the past month with no communication from the company,” he said.

“I understand that The Authentic Food Company is a profitable business.

“It should now offer optimum redundancy terms to its workforce in Dundalk.

“I have also contacted the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys to request her immediate intervention in this matter.”

Labour Senator Ged Nash said staff have been treated “deplorably.”

“Since the rumours started some time ago that the company’s local operation was in difficulty, loyal staff have been treated with nothing but contempt and stonewalling by the firm,” he said.

“The company has given the two fingers to staff and treated their union with absolute contempt in failing to engage with them when the future of the plant was being considered over the last few weeks and months.”

He said he has discussed the closure with Unite and stands ready to “assist the workers and the union in every way I can.”