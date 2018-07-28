Dublin set for first-ever Trans Pride march

Dublin's first ever TRANS Pride March will take place today.

Dozens of organisations will gather at Liberty Hall at 2pm, before marching to Fairview Park where the first Pride protest took place 35 years ago.

Record numbers attended last month's Pride Parade in the capital.

Thomas White, the co-organiser of today's march said there is a need for a separate event to deal with ongoing trans-specific issues.

“It is important that in a society where we face so much discrimination, oppression; so many challenges in everyday life where trans people still can’t access healthcare in Ireland, where 40% of trans people globally have attempted suicide [...] there is a very strong need to be able to organise; to be able to organise and express the demands, needs and lived experience of the trans community.”

Tomorrow we will march! This is a protest, a protest led by trans people. We have pride in our identities but we must stand up and fight! We mourn for those not with us anymore but we fight like hell for the still here #DublinTransPride pic.twitter.com/NZDQCc7CmF — Trans Pride Dublin (@DubTrans) July 27, 2018

He said organisers felt that Dublin Pride has become an “extremely corporate event that doesn’t express the needs of the community as a whole very well.”

He said there is an “urgent need to have a space where we can organise against discrimination."

Meanwhile the Taoiseach has said he will keep the politics out of decisions regarding the healthcare of transgender people.

According to The Times, Leo Varadkar has vowed to follow the 'best, most up-to-date' medical advice.