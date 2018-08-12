Dublin parish priest steps aside over concerns reported to gardaí

A parish priest of Dublin is voluntarily standing aside from his position during an investigation.

The Archdiocese of Dublin says this in line with the church's Policy on Safeguarding Children.

It says "concerns" about the priest were brought to the diocese and reported to the gardaí.

In a statement, the archdiocese says the information relates to "several decades ago", and is not connected to the parish.

It says it will not be confirming the identity of the priest or the parish where he served, as the matter remains under investigation.

It adds: "Standing aside does not imply the truth or falsehood of what is being investigated.

"It allows an appropriate investigation by relevant church and State authorities to take place."

It is appealing to anyone who, at any time, may have concerns or information regarding the safety of children, to contact the Child Safeguarding and Protection Service of the diocese on 01-8360-314.