Dublin council to consider allowing log cabins in back gardens to help tackle housing crisis

Dublin City Council is to consider allowing log cabins in back gardens to help tackle the housing crisis.

Currently, cabins up to 25 square metres are allowed without the need for planning permission.

However, People Before Profit Councillor John Lyons - who is putting forward the motion - is proposing amending the planning laws to make it easier for temporary residences to be built in gardens.

Councillor Lyons suggests that many young couples cannot afford to live in Dublin, particularly when attempting to save up for a deposit for their own home.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Councillor Lyons observed: "I think it's a rather sensible, modest proposal that could help a lot of families who at the moment are suffocating with ever increasing rents."

He acknowledged that there are issues around areas such as access and fire safety, which he says would need to be debated and 'interrogated properly' by authorities.

Asked how long the cabins would be allowed for, Councillor Lyons said: "I would say that five years would be a fair timeframe to put on it.

"We'd have to have that debate in the city council and chamber, but that to my mind would give young couples in particular some time to save up some money."

He also stressed that cabins can be built to a 'very high standard', with a 'whole industry' having popped up around building them.

The proposal is set to be considered by Dublin City Council's planning and property development strategic policy committee later this year.