Dublin Lidl store destroyed during Storm Emma to reopen next month

Lidl has confirmed the Dublin store destroyed during Storm Emma will reopen next month.

The supermarket in Fortunestown is being completely rebuilt, after a digger was used to seriously damage the original premises during the snowy weather in March.

The front section of the store collapsed as a result of the incident, forcing the store to close and resulting in employees being redeployed to other Lidl shops in the area.

The scene from Fortunestown Lane in Citywest, where locals have told me they're 'shocked' at what happened at a Lidl supermarket last night @NewstalkFM @TodayFMNews @98FM pic.twitter.com/TZuxj8xvX2 — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) March 3, 2018

Now the store will reopen for business on August 30th.

In a statement today, Lidl said the rebuilt store will be 'new and improved', with floor space set to significantly increase and car parking space to 'almost double'.

The retailer said the store will also boast a range of measure to reduce its environmental impact.

Lidl Ireland said: "The store team that were redeployed to other stores in the area following the incident in March look forward to returning to the new store in August and welcoming back valued customers in the local community who have been extremely supportive over the last few months."

South Dublin County Council Solidarity Councillor Brian Leech today said both he and the local community are delighted that the shop is reopening.

He observed: "I'm delighted with the size of it, and the scale of it.

"It's amazing how the people did rally... people were appalled as to the incident that happened up there."